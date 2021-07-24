Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Stepan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $117.66. 42,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Stepan has a 12 month low of $105.96 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.