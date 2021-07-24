Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,811 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in TTEC by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $101.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

