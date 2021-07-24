Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 517.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.16. 47,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,399. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.11 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.17.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.