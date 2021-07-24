Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 377.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The New York Times by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The New York Times by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The New York Times by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in The New York Times by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 930,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,549. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

