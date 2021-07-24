Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.86 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $291.27. 2,076,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $190.34 and a twelve month high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

