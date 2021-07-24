Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. 986,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

