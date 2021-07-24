Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Purchases 361,200 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1,032.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,200 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in B2Gold by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,841,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,012,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. Research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

