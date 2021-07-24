Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.10 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,310,000 after buying an additional 294,694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Linde by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,677,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Linde by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

