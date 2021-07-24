Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.80 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.86. The stock had a trading volume of 590,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,370. The company has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.