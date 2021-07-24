Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Seagen by 112.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,396 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,964,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 63,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.05. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.92.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

