Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,188,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after buying an additional 574,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after buying an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after buying an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.97. 1,092,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,517. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.64 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

