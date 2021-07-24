Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aravive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Aravive stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.10.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

