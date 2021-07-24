Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is No Street GP LP’s 3rd Largest Position

No Street GP LP reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 3.5% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $26,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.53. 1,039,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,118. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

