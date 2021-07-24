Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.