Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up approximately 4.2% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Arcus Biosciences worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCUS opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 price target on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

