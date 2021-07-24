Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40,827.74

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 54.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $40,827.74 and $16.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 73.7% lower against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,170,253 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

