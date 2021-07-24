Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 66.25%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACRE opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

