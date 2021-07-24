AREX Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. News comprises approximately 1.4% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 653,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in News by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 857,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,022,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $24,773,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of News stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 245,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,250. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.