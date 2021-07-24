AREX Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 173,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,369,000. Post makes up approximately 10.8% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AREX Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Post by 281.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 20.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Post by 6.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.16. 110,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

