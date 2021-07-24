AREX Capital Management LP Invests $2.39 Million in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

AREX Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Macquarie Infrastructure comprises approximately 1.4% of AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AREX Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,543,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 488,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 846,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

