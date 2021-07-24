Argon Price Up 3% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Argon has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $92,621.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00115560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00146239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.95 or 0.99657956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.92 or 0.00886056 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

