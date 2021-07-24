Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.53

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.60. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 76,544 shares changing hands.

ARNGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

