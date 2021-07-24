Arion Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $34,312.49 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00123577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.16 or 0.99779196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00874059 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,322,766 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

