Arionum (ARO) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,781.72

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $109,781.72 and $37.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,450.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.51 or 0.06367232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.87 or 0.01334883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00367032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00142710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00605757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00371792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.90 or 0.00289982 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.