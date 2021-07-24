Armistice Capital LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

