ARMOR (ARMOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. ARMOR has a market cap of $20.25 million and $1.23 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00122046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00144670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,774.86 or 0.99482633 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00885002 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,389,492 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

