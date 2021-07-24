Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 85,100 Shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Alussa Energy Acquisition worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

ALUS stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.