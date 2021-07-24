Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 142,505 East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,030,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERES opened at $9.78 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

