Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 75,400 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

