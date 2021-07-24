Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of CEA opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.39. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA).

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.