Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

EL stock opened at $333.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $333.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total value of $643,089.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

