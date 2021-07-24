Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,867 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Banco BBVA Argentina worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 193,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBAR shares. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

