Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $355.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.75. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $4.31.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

