Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.38 Million in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of HarborOne Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

