Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.43 Million in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 143,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAII opened at $8.34 on Friday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress acquired 7,500,000 shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

FAII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

