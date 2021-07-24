Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $1.46 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

