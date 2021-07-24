Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of HCI Group worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCI opened at $96.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.23. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

