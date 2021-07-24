Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Chase worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chase by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chase by 104.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chase by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 15.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $35,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $278,682. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF stock opened at $111.48 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $93.84 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

