Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after buying an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 329,098 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,740,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.