Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HNP. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Huaneng Power International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.1256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Several research firms recently commented on HNP. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.