Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of Tivity Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.50. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

