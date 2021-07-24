Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 7,405 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 274.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,640 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

