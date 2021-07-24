Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 264,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

