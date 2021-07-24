Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 11,147 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.80 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

