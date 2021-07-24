Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 122,050 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122,050 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 25,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

TMHC opened at $25.30 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

