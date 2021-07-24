Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 25,023 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,023 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.48% of CECO Environmental worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CECE. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 13.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CECE opened at $7.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. Analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.