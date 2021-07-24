ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.38 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,810 shares of company stock worth $92,842,396 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

