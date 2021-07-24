ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 141.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM stock opened at $248.25 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.38 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,810 shares of company stock worth $92,842,396 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
