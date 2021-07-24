ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,667 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

