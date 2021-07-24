ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,477 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

