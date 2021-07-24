ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

